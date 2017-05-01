Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Cancer

Cancer for May 2017 

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Track your fear level carefully this month. That's to say, before responding or reacting to any anxiety you may feel, notice that you're feeling it. On our whole planet, the level of fear and aggression seems to be rising toward some nondescript boiling point. In a sense, it's the essence of the times we're living in, and an undisputable part of our environment. You have a useful periscope into this now, and what you learn about yourself and the methods that you develop can help you and many others. It would seem that this is part of your professional calling, which might mean that it's an aspect of your current job, or something you want to do in the near future. In any such event, you seem to be a first-responder and on the front lines of making the world a better place. One thing to notice is that society is losing an important boundary, which is the difference between true and not-true. Even as we race ahead on advanced technology, we're losing the one distinction that really matters, because implicit in it are all other boundaries. You might say that the whole message of your solar chart right now is about the cultivation of trust. You're being called upon to live this lesson every day, all the time.

