May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Capricorn

Capricorn for May 2017 

Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

From the look of your solar chart, family or household matters have recently come to a head—and you're wondering what to do. The question is, whose business is this? Is it really yours? Or are you haplessly being drawn into someone else's drama? And if this has happened before, how hapless can it be? I recognize that the notion of false security is alluring, especially if you think it's the only security there is. Emotional independence may seem frightening. Closer to the point, though, is that craziness and chaos serves a purpose, which is to distract you from your purpose. Why would you want that? Well, to some, success is terrifying. After all, you can fail. But does that make any sense at all? You seem to be a hostage of a situation that's nothing more than a distraction. Meanwhile, you have work to do. How do you feel when you do that work? Do you feel like you're abandoning anyone? There's fun you want to have. How do you feel when you aspire to recreation and pleasure? If the answer is guilty, it's time to start snipping apron strings, and if they grow back, snip them again. If you need your own bed to sleep in, and your own fridge to eat from, then that's the thing to do. Life, the real thing, is calling you.

  • A monthly horoscope for those born between December 22 and January 20.

