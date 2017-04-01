Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
April 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Capricorn

Capricorn 

By
You have a curious relationship to your spiritual life. It's almost as if it hides from you, or you overlook it, while you're busy pursuing it. This can have a number of effects, including a kind of detachment or separation between what you do in the world, and your sense of a profound truth you contain and cannot express. If integrity is important to you, and I reckon that it is, your inner life requires alignment with your outer activity. If you feel like there's a gap between the two (by choice or by circumstance) that calls for some investigation. You might feel as if there are things you must do to ensure your worldly existence, which call for a compromise. That was never true, and it's never been less true than it is today. What you hold as sacred, and what you know to be your "original instructions," are the very thing that you're summoned to live, to express, and in a sense, to enforce in your material and worldly life. If there seem to be levels of truth, that's likely to be the result of the density associated with the various levels in your mind. As an inhabitant of this Earth, there are some things you cannot avoid; there are facts that are true on every level or dimension of existence. This is your starting point, not your destination.

