Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

February 01, 2017 Wellness » Esteemed Reader

Esteemed Reader 

By

Tools

Esteemed Reader of Our Magazine: There's a multitude of impressions from a recent trip to India that I would like to share, as they were, for me, such good medicine in a troubling time. Please forgive the naive perceptions of a…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Route to the Tomb

    Like most of the once burgeoning religious sites in Uzbekistan, this one was empty save the sweeper. After 70 years of Communism and a new government intent on keeping sects and fundamentalists out of the country, the madrasas are closed and people stay away from the mosques other than on important holidays.
    • by Jason Stern
    • Nov 1, 2015

  • Esteemed Reader

    Jason Stern writes about a brief encounter with profound wisdom at the post office.
    • by Jason Stern
    • Feb 1, 2016

People who saved…

More by Jason Stern

  • Esteemed Reader

    Jason Stern chooses to be kind in the new year.
    • by Jason Stern
    • Jan 1, 2017

  • Esteemed Reader

    Jason Stern, writing in honor of the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen (1934-2016).
    • by Jason Stern
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Latest in Esteemed Reader

  • Esteemed Reader

  • Esteemed Reader

    Jason Stern chooses to be kind in the new year.
    • by Jason Stern
    • Jan 1, 2017
  • Esteemed Reader

  • Esteemed Reader

    Jason Stern, writing in honor of the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen (1934-2016).
    • by Jason Stern
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • Esteemed Reader

  • Esteemed Reader

    Jason Stern on unconditional love and the self.
    • by Jason Stern
    • Nov 1, 2016
  • More »
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS