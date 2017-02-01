Esteemed Reader of Our Magazine: There's a multitude of impressions from a recent trip to India that I would like to share, as they were, for me, such good medicine in a troubling time. Please forgive the naive perceptions of a…
Like most of the once burgeoning religious sites in Uzbekistan, this one was empty save the sweeper. After 70 years of Communism and a new government intent on keeping sects and fundamentalists out of the country, the madrasas are closed and people stay away from the mosques other than on important holidays.