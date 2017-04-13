GARNER Arts Festival – May 20/21 – 11am – 6pm, Rain or Shine 

click image
Now in its 14th year, the GARNER Arts Festival brings 4,000 – 6,000 people to Garnerville, NY – a river front community only 30 miles out of New York City. GARNER Arts Center curates exhibitions, installations & performances throughout 14 acres of industrial spaces, inviting artists to present art & performance in warehouses, alleyways, trails and unexpected places. Audiences can watch as history & art collide amongst the brick facades of the GARNER Historic District, a 19th century textile mill turned artist, artisan & light manufacturing community. For the 2017 GARNER Arts Festival, exhibitions, installations, and performances will be focused on the subject of Social Justice. “(1) inclusion of everyone in the full benefits of society and (2) empowerment of people to participate fully in the economic, social, and cultural life of the country.” – Institute for Intellectual Property & Social Justice. Participating artists, local arts organizations, and community arts leaders will lead round table discussions throughout the weekend inviting guests of the festival to discuss the capacity art has to create meaningful change.
Audiences are invited to explore 30+ open artist studios introducing them to painters, sculptors, woodworkers, jewelers, textile artists, photographers & more. Workshops are available in 3d printing, batik, watercolor painting, printmaking and more. A kid’s corner keeps young artists active, and music, theatre and dance provide the festival’s live performance offerings. Food trucks, craft vendors, dining along the Minisceongo Creek, and a coffee bar round out the weekend’s festivities. New this year, visitors can visit our on-site craft brewery, Industrial Arts Brewing Company, and taste the small-batch craft coffee from Stack Street Café, an on-site café with an expected opening in Fall 2017! Kids under 14 are admitted free, seniors, students & military receive discounted admission, and 1 & 2 day passes are available. Rockland Cultural Collaborative is your source for all the arts & culture happenings in Rockland County during the weekend of May 20 – 21. Visit Rockland County Tourism HERE
for hotel, restaurant and recreation listings and make a weekend out of it. $8 adults, $6 Senior/Student/Military