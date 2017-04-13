Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

April 13, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

Pin It
Share

GARNER Arts Festival – May 20/21 – 11am – 6pm, Rain or Shine 

By
click image 8dw_fe_garnerville_4.10.17.jpg
Now in its 14th year, the GARNER Arts Festival brings 4,000 – 6,000 people to Garnerville, NY – a river front community only 30 miles out of New York City. GARNER Arts Center curates exhibitions, installations & performances throughout 14 acres of industrial spaces, inviting artists to present art & performance in warehouses, alleyways, trails and unexpected places. Audiences can watch as history & art collide amongst the brick facades of the GARNER Historic District, a 19th century textile mill turned artist, artisan & light manufacturing community. For the 2017 GARNER Arts Festival, exhibitions, installations, and performances will be focused on the subject of Social Justice. “(1) inclusion of everyone in the full benefits of society and (2) empowerment of people to participate fully in the economic, social, and cultural life of the country.” – Institute for Intellectual Property & Social Justice. Participating artists, local arts organizations, and community arts leaders will lead round table discussions throughout the weekend inviting guests of the festival to discuss the capacity art has to create meaningful change.

Audiences are invited to explore 30+ open artist studios introducing them to painters, sculptors, woodworkers, jewelers, textile artists, photographers & more. Workshops are available in 3d printing, batik, watercolor painting, printmaking and more. A kid’s corner keeps young artists active, and music, theatre and dance provide the festival’s live performance offerings. Food trucks, craft vendors, dining along the Minisceongo Creek, and a coffee bar round out the weekend’s festivities. New this year, visitors can visit our on-site craft brewery, Industrial Arts Brewing Company, and taste the small-batch craft coffee from Stack Street Café, an on-site café with an expected opening in Fall 2017! Kids under 14 are admitted free, seniors, students & military receive discounted admission, and 1 & 2 day passes are available. Rockland Cultural Collaborative is your source for all the arts & culture happenings in Rockland County during the weekend of May 20 – 21. Visit Rockland County Tourism HERE for hotel, restaurant and recreation listings and make a weekend out of it. $8 adults, $6 Senior/Student/Military

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

  • Tinker Street

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017
  • Monitored Relations

  • Monitored Relations

    Alexandro Segade's "Future Street," part of "We're Watching"will be at Bard College's Fisher Center, April 27-30.
    • by Nolan Boomer
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Andres Serrano Goes Back to School

  • Andres Serrano Goes Back to School

    The Andres Serrano retrospective at The School, the spectacular exhibition space established by Chelsea gallery owner Jack Shainman in Kinderhook, is a rare event.
    • by Lynn Woods
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • More »

More Visual Art »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Dale Chihuly: Ulysses Cylinders

    An exhibition of early glass work by Dale Chihuly at Vassar College's Thompson Memorial Library.
    • by Sparrow
    • Nov 1, 2015

  • On the Cover: Nadine Robbins

    She-Ra by Nadine Robbins is on the cover of the September 2015 issue of Chronogram.
    • by Jessica Jones
    • Sep 1, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY April 14

Singer Songwriter Shlomo Franklin

Fri., April 14
April Uptown Swing: the Scrub Board Serenaders @ BSP
User Submitted

April Uptown Swing: the Scrub Board Serenaders

Fri., April 14, 7-10:30 p.m. — Uptown Swing Kingston presents an evening of dancing, singing and scrubbing on...

View all of today's events

Latest in Visual Art

  • On The Cover: John Fallon

  • On The Cover: John Fallon

    "Performance: Paintings by John Fallon" are on exhibit through May 31 at Gillette's FRG Objects & Design/ Art gallery, on the second floor at 217 Warren Street in Hudson.
    • by Anne Pyburn Craig
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Engage Film Series at Upstate Films

  • Engage Film Series at Upstate Films

    Upstate Films will be kicking off their Engage Film Series with I Am Not Your Negro on April 1.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Monitored Relations

  • Monitored Relations

    Alexandro Segade's "Future Street," part of "We're Watching"will be at Bard College's Fisher Center, April 27-30.
    • by Nolan Boomer
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • More »

Related to Visual Art

More by Chronogram Staff

  • SUNY New Paltz to cohost women’s suffrage centennial conference, April 21 & 22

    Registration is open for “Women in Politics: Past, Present & Future,” a conference commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York, which will begin on Friday, April 21, at the FDR Library in Hyde Park, N.Y., and will continue on Saturday, April 22, at SUNY New Paltz.
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • Apr 6, 2017

  • Chronogram Conversations: Live at Atlas Industries & Studios

    The timing couldn't have been better for the second in Luminary Media's series of salon events. Chronogram Conversations took place in Newburgh on March 8 at Atlas Industries and Salon.
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Chronogram Conversations: Live at the Lace Mill

    On February 8, Luminary Media launched the first in a monthly series of community events, titled Chronogram Conversations. Nearly 100 invited guests—community leaders, influencers, and creatives—filled the Lace Mill in Midtown Kingston.
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • More »

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS