Gemini for May 2017 

Mars in your sign is granting you powers of language, charisma, and moxie. There's nothing like the god of war visiting one's sign to pluck up one's courage, and this you have. Yet there's an important word of caution, and a balancing factor. Mars will be square Neptune for much of the month. This suggests that people will believe anything you say, whether it's true or not—and that you might believe anything you say, whether it's true or not. In fact the more you believe what you say, the more others will. So the message of this transit, which peaks on May 11 and then trails off for weeks, is that honesty is the only policy. You may get a thrill when your words are taken on authority. You have excellent ideas, particularly with your ruling planet Mercury so close to the great conjunction of our era, Uranus conjunct Eris. You are, as the expression goes, in tune with the times. However, one bit of the zeitgeist is that there's no such thing as true; and that deception is as good as honesty. You are being held to a higher standard than that. Measure your words carefully, and check your facts before you speak. If you discover that you're in error, or have played a little fast and loose with the truth, make the corrections yourself before you're called out.