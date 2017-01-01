Horoscopes: Aquarius 

click to enlarge

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 19)

What good is fear? It has a purpose. It can be useful, for a moment. Yet that purpose is not to run your life. We live in such fearful times that this fact alone is frightening: the way so many people are paralyzed from taking the meekest action, or allowing themselves to feel or be vulnerable. I know you're concerned about this, mainly because you feel it. Your example to the contrary is starting to make sense to others. Think of yourself as a messenger of courage. You're starting to find a place for yourself in the world, in a way you never have before. You're accomplishing this in a quintessentially Aquarian style of knowing when to apply firmness and when to use flexibility. Yet the best progress you can make would best be thought of as internally, out of conscious awareness of others. When you experience fear, resentment, hostility, or aggression in any form, turn your awareness inward and address your feelings through prayer, forgiveness, or process work (all of which leads to forgiveness, so you may as well start there). You may find that this is far more effective than your usual practical, reasoned intellectual approaches. Inner work matters, yet it's often misunderstood: The first thing to do is to reach into yourself and ask for help. If you bring the small willingness, spirit will respond with the Great Rays.