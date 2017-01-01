Horoscopes: Capricorn 

click to enlarge

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

You have more impact than you may think—in ways that have not necessarily occurred to you. You must measure your words carefully, which means being aware of your thoughts and saying what you mean. Yet as the evil genius Frank Luntz suggested, it's not what you say, it's what people hear. It would be fair to say that you cannot take anything for granted. You cannot assume you are understood; you cannot allow others to guess what you're feeling, nor allow yourself to speculate about their feelings. It may take all your discipline to clear this particular fog, though the results will be worth the effort. A measure of consistency is called for, though given the pace at which you're growing, you're not the same person every day. To compensate for that, you must at least be aware of your positions yesterday, today, and tomorrow, and at least admit that you're changing your mind on a fairly regular basis. Admit your own contradictions, lest others feel that they're going mad or that you don't care about them. It would serve you well to be verbal and demonstrative about how much you care, and to do that rare thing of backing your words up with actions and decisions that reflect your point of view. This will teach you that you draw your true power from the strength of others, not from their weakness.