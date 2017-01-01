Horoscopes: Gemini 

click to enlarge

GEMINI (May 20-June 21)

It's essential that you think strategically, which at the moment includes thinking methodically. It's one thing to have a plan; it's another thing to have some sense of the steps you must take to enact that plan, with an ongoing review to make sure you're actually making it happen. You have extraordinary manifesting power right now. You also have considerable room for error, so you want to document your progress and review it ongoing. If you do that for a while, your thought process will open up into an expanded creative space. That is to say: The idea that comes to you might far exceed where your methodical process was heading. In musical terms, a melody is more beautiful than scales, but practicing scales gets you to the melody. You might doubt what you discover when you arrive, or question whether your inspiration is valid. Try to suspend judgment, or the need to explain away creativity. Rather, use your disciplined approach and make something beautiful. This whole description might apply to negotiations with another person or with a business. Your astrology is reminding you to persist, patiently and with goodwill, through a process that might take a few weeks. The breakthrough point is after the current Mercury retrograde, when that planet forms a conjunction to Pluto on January 29. Slow and steady till then. Check your work, then take the next step.