Horoscopes: Libra 

LIBRA (September 22-October 23)

You are continuing to shore up your security base: that is, your emotional foundations, your independence, and your ability to rely on yourself. This calls for accessing a level of depth that is currently out of fashion. You're being prompted to ask questions that don't have easy answers. And you must summon courage that people around you are unlikely to have much interest in. Yet you cannot delete your deepest needs, and you cannot pretend that you have ideas about life different from many of the people around you. This is calling on you to stand apart from your family and their viewpoints. This is not a new story, though you've reached a point of urgency. You need closure on the past, and you need to stand on your own feet as a full-fledged adult. As you do this, two things are likely to happen. First, you may get resistance, whether active or passive. Summon the courage to define your own reality and to stand apart, no how much pressure others may put on you. Once you reach escape velocity, it will feel amazing to embrace your desires and your needs. Second, you will gradually start to see the actual common ground you share with others. Shared values and common needs are the only basis for real relationships. But your own independence comes first and foremost.