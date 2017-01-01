Horoscopes: Pisces 

click to enlarge

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

Let yourself feel the truth of what you want. When you do that, you might recognize that desire is complex. There's no easy explanation for who and what you're drawn to, and I suggest you not try to simplify or rationalize. Most of all, I suggest you not try to "pathologize"—that is, come up with some explanation that says there's something wrong about who you are or what you want. Among the experiences you're inescapably drawn to is healing. The hotter your feelings, the more deeply you admit to your own needs; and the more you exchange with others, the more you will make contact with your desire to feel better. That translates to expressing your unfettered desire to explore your psyche, your creativity, the world around you, and the people who show up willing to play. You're reaching a point where you simply must be more expressive. That means discovering, allowing, and sharing a range of feelings on a wide range of subjects. It means exploring your inner reality, where you may find things that seem to make no sense, until you hang out with them for a while. Do your best to suspend all judgment and allow yourself to be who you are. Allow yourself to go to your full depth. No, not everyone will be able to go with you, but at least one person understands.