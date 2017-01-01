Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
January 01, 2017

Horoscopes: Sagittarius 

click to enlarge sagittarius.jpg

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 22)

You seem to be taking possession of yourself. Yet you don't want to be any more attached to yourself than you prefer other people to be attached to you. You like space, and the freedom to define yourself. These are the same ideas that can guide your relationship to yourself. The one thing you might look at carefully is the influence of your family. Physical distance from them does not resolve that on its own. You might review what they taught you about money and see if those ideas serve your growth and happiness. Where emotional matters are concerned, pay careful attention to anyone or anything that makes you angry. Though it's usually considered a "bad emotion," the transformative power of anger is real; and because there is so much anger in the world, using it for some wholesome purpose is necessary. Your conflicts will teach you who you are. Once you figure out their message, you don't need to overindulge them. Rather, pay attention to your feelings and how you respond to others. What seems to be a slight annoyance might be concealing something deeper and more passionate. There's a reason that both Tantra and Buddhism respect anger, which is that used consciously, it has the power to transform your life. The key is awareness, and the desire to grow. These you have, and can offer in any situation.

