Horoscopes: Scorpio 

SCORPIO (October 23-November 22)

It goes without saying that Scorpio is the sign most associated with sex; even electrical engineers know that. Yet the depth of your current involvement with this subject matter is impressive, even on a lifetime scale. You are in a moment of maximum growth potential, peak creative potential, and an unusual ability to facilitate the process of others. Few have made contact with the nexus that joins their personal creativity, their sexuality and healing. When this nexus is disrupted, bad things happen. When it's allowed to be what it is, when your energy flows and you are open to change, positively beautiful things happen. Therefore, persist with your experiment into the ways that loving eroticism is a form of healing. One thing you may stumble into is the fact of sexual and emotional abuse, whether it happened to you or to someone you care about. It's a fact of our current landscape; both because it actually happens, and due to our society's refusal to address the issues honestly. That's your job. You are the one with the courage, strength, and knowledge to stand solidly in your truth. Focus the discussion on what exactly is created by procreation. The actual healing force comes through love and pleasure, not obsessing over problems. Keep shifting the flow of ideas and feelings in that direction and you will be told everything you need to know.