Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

January 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Scorpio

Pin It
Share

Horoscopes: Scorpio 

By
click to enlarge scorpio.jpg

SCORPIO (October 23-November 22)

It goes without saying that Scorpio is the sign most associated with sex; even electrical engineers know that. Yet the depth of your current involvement with this subject matter is impressive, even on a lifetime scale. You are in a moment of maximum growth potential, peak creative potential, and an unusual ability to facilitate the process of others. Few have made contact with the nexus that joins their personal creativity, their sexuality and healing. When this nexus is disrupted, bad things happen. When it's allowed to be what it is, when your energy flows and you are open to change, positively beautiful things happen. Therefore, persist with your experiment into the ways that loving eroticism is a form of healing. One thing you may stumble into is the fact of sexual and emotional abuse, whether it happened to you or to someone you care about. It's a fact of our current landscape; both because it actually happens, and due to our society's refusal to address the issues honestly. That's your job. You are the one with the courage, strength, and knowledge to stand solidly in your truth. Focus the discussion on what exactly is created by procreation. The actual healing force comes through love and pleasure, not obsessing over problems. Keep shifting the flow of ideas and feelings in that direction and you will be told everything you need to know.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Horoscopes, Scorpio

More Scorpio »

  • Listen to the Eric Francis podcast at PlanetWaves.fm

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY January 1
User Submitted

First Day Hikes at Sam’s Point

Sun., Jan. 1, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 2-4:30 p.m. — What better way to start off 2017 than with an invigorating snowshoe...
New Year's Day Free Yoga Classes @ The Living Seed Yoga & Holistic Center
User Submitted

New Year's Day Free Yoga Classes

Sun., Jan. 1, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. — In celebration of the first day of 2017 which holds the potential...

View all of today's events

Latest in Scorpio

More by Eric Francis Coppolino

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS