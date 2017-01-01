Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
January 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Virgo

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Actual creativity is not exactly straightforward. It often leads one through a maze toward an unknown and unexpected destination. This is much more interesting than paint-by-numbers or Guitar Hero. And the results, though less predictable, are more fun and more interesting. The generative process, that quality of mind or soul that brings forth ideas, ultimately happens inside you, though others can have interesting roles in your process. Some might arise through conflict. Others might arise through the process of mentorship. Allow yourself to be provoked. Be eager to find the flaw in your thinking and don't blame the messenger no matter how much they may annoy you. Take the information you get and make the most of it. Learn from people you disagree with. In personal relationships, your planets suggest being open to people who desire you. Currently the way of the world is to bob, weave, avoid, and rebuff. Yet you have actual options for intimacy, and you seem to be burning with curiosity. The only thing that could stand between you and what you have available is courage. The thing to remember is that you don't need to control every facet of the outcome in order to feel safe or allow yourself to take a chance. You might have more fun if you experiment with situations where the outcome is open-ended and uncertain.

