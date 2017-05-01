Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Leo

Pin It
Share

Leo for May 2017 

Leo (July 22-August 23)

By
click to enlarge leo1.jpg

Of the many, many things it's possible for you to do, you must narrow your possibilities down—so that you can do any of them. Right now your mind is teeming with ideas, which are not just about what you can do, but also who you want to be. You might focus on the relationship between doing and being: what do you do that inspires you to live the way you want to live? If you were exactly who you wanted to be, what would you do? You might want to narrow the possibilities by choosing the one thing that feels most intuitively right, and do that for a while. One clue that you're conducting a valid experiment is that you may feel like you're too narrowly focused. It's a little like new shoes: You need enough room to wiggle your toes, but you don't want them to be loose. You want them just a little snug, so they have some space to break in. From there, you can stretch and expand. You can branch out and open up. Many of the "great possibilities" are a distraction and are based on image: that is, your concept of how you're seen. That is The One Thing to forget. This is not about your image; you will build your reputation by the honest work of your heart, hands and mind.

Tags:

More Leo »

  • A monthly horoscope for those born between July 22 and August 23.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY May 1
The Art Kid @ Broadway Arts
User Submitted

The Art Kid

Mondays-Sundays. Continues through May 14 — 5 year old Giuseppe LaLima of Kingston NY, will be exhibiting his...

Sunflower Planting

Mon., May 1, 11:30 a.m. — Join us for this special gardening event led by Master Gardener Victoria...

View all of today's events

Latest in Leo

  • Leo

  • Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Leo

  • Horoscopes: Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Leo

  • Horoscopes: Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • More »

More by Eric Francis Coppolino

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS