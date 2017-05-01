Leo for May 2017 

click to enlarge

Of the many, many things it's possible for you to do, you must narrow your possibilities down—so that you can do any of them. Right now your mind is teeming with ideas, which are not just about what you can do, but also who you want to be. You might focus on the relationship between doing and being: what do you do that inspires you to live the way you want to live? If you were exactly who you wanted to be, what would you do? You might want to narrow the possibilities by choosing the one thing that feels most intuitively right, and do that for a while. One clue that you're conducting a valid experiment is that you may feel like you're too narrowly focused. It's a little like new shoes: You need enough room to wiggle your toes, but you don't want them to be loose. You want them just a little snug, so they have some space to break in. From there, you can stretch and expand. You can branch out and open up. Many of the "great possibilities" are a distraction and are based on image: that is, your concept of how you're seen. That is The One Thing to forget. This is not about your image; you will build your reputation by the honest work of your heart, hands and mind.