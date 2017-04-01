click to enlarge

This month, you'll need to take some time and resolve a prior emotional or sexual bond. If this is something that did not end well, you're the one who will need to set aside your ego, extend the proverbial olive branch, and take the risk of vulnerability. This is a complex situation. All the people involved have brought an element of past injury to the scenario, which has little to do with those who are immediately involved. See the situation in that context and it'll be easier to understand. You may have stepped away because it was just too complex, or because of some uncertainty about whether you were being told the truth. However, your personal truth is more important than some abstract notion of a valid point of view, and you're now much more confident in who you are. In a similar way, "the situation" is not what needs to be resolved; rather, you must come to terms with your own feelings and your own healing process. You may or may not get the full cooperation of others, though that does not matter. What counts is that you make yourself available for an exchange, without judgment. Then as you do that, notice what happens: how people respond, what they say and, most of all, the contrast between what you remember and what you see now.