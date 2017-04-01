Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

April 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Leo

Pin It
Share

Leo 

By
click to enlarge leo.jpg

This month, you'll need to take some time and resolve a prior emotional or sexual bond. If this is something that did not end well, you're the one who will need to set aside your ego, extend the proverbial olive branch, and take the risk of vulnerability. This is a complex situation. All the people involved have brought an element of past injury to the scenario, which has little to do with those who are immediately involved. See the situation in that context and it'll be easier to understand. You may have stepped away because it was just too complex, or because of some uncertainty about whether you were being told the truth. However, your personal truth is more important than some abstract notion of a valid point of view, and you're now much more confident in who you are. In a similar way, "the situation" is not what needs to be resolved; rather, you must come to terms with your own feelings and your own healing process. You may or may not get the full cooperation of others, though that does not matter. What counts is that you make yourself available for an exchange, without judgment. Then as you do that, notice what happens: how people respond, what they say and, most of all, the contrast between what you remember and what you see now.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of July, August

  • Cancer

  • Cancer

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Virgo

  • Virgo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Cancer

  • Horoscopes: Cancer

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • More »

More Leo »

  • Find out what's in the stars for you.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY April 14
Afternoon Studios: Earth Day @ The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
User Submitted

Afternoon Studios: Earth Day

Fri., April 14, 2-4 p.m. — Turn a day off into an artful one. Families with children of...

Starting Seeds

Fri., April 14, 3-5 p.m. — Inspire a passion for gardening. After a brief presentation on why eating...

View all of today's events

Latest in Leo

  • Horoscopes: Leo

  • Horoscopes: Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Leo

  • Horoscopes: Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Leo

  • Horoscopes: Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Jan 1, 2017
  • More »

More by Eric Francis Coppolino

  • Capricorn

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Aries

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Virgo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • More »

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS