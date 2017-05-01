Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Libra

Libra for May 2017 

Libra (September 22-October 23)

Society puts enormous pressure on people to be in a certain kind of relationship, without which one does not feel like a person. Think of this as a kind of predatory lending: For example, sending someone a credit card with a high limit, and ensnaring them in debt. Like advertising, this drive to be in a certain kind of relationship plays on people's insecurities and their deepest needs, which it then purports to fulfill. You don't need that kind of relationship; you need the real thing. Any disruption or shakeup of your current partnership life is designed to help you distinguish the difference, and guide you closer to what you actually need. When you do all the calculus on what society calls relating, much of it turns out to be projection. That's to say, we're largely relating to images and feelings that are shining out of our own mind, showing us something about who we are. It can take considerable growth and discipline to actually see another person for who they are rather than who we want them to be, or dream them to be. Your solar chart describes one very useful way to get there, which is to know yourself, as you are. You need to be real with yourself before you can be real with anyone else. This is neither easy nor convenient, but it's worth the effort.

  • A monthly horoscope for those born between September 22 and October 23.

