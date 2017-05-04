Major Upcoming Events in Dutchess County 

click image
Dutchess County hosts a variety of events each year, spanning from antique shows and county fairs, to restaurant week and outdoor explorations. A few of our highlighted happenings this year include the Walkway Marathon, Dutchess Dragon Boat Race and Festival and our ongoing Great Estates pass.
This year marks the 3rd annual Walkway Marathon
, an event that has continued to attract runners from near and far. At 1.25 miles long and 212 feet high, the Walkway Over the Hudson
is the longest, elevated pedestrian bridge in the world and has become one of Dutchess County’s top attractions. The event encompasses more than just a full marathon, kicking things off on Saturday, June 10th with the ThinkDIFFERENTLY Dash – a one mile run/walk celebrating individuals with physical and developmental disabilities, showcasing Dutchess County’s initiative to make our county a place where people of all abilities are welcome. Then Sunday, June 11th the full marathon, half marathon and College to College 5K take place at 7am. The tree-lined landscape and majestic views of the Hudson River make these races truly unforgettable.
On July 22nd join us on the Hudson River again for the Dutchess Dragon Boat Race and River Festival
. Each of these unique boats is made of fiberglass, with a carved painted dragon head on the front, a wooden tail on the back, and the hull painted with brightly colored dragon scales. Whether you’re participating, or cheering on along the banks of the Hudson River, this event is one to remember. While the races are going on, the shoreline will be humming with energy and excitement at the Riverside Festival. There will be a wide range of entertainment during the day, including food trucks, local community vendors, and artists!
Looking to submerge yourself in the deep history of Dutchess County? The Distinctly Dutchess Great Estates
pass will do just that. Whether it’s the pre-Revolutionary war era, early Quaker days, the Gilded Age, or the early 20th century and the era of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Great Estates Pass provides discounted access to several significant Hudson Valley heritage sites that offer unique tours, programs and events. Purchase your pass HERE
and start planning your visit!
For listings of more exciting events all year long, visit www.dutchesstourism.com
and search the calendar for a variety of things to see and do in Dutchess, the heart of the Hudson Valley!