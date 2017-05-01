Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
May 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Festivals

MAYfest 

Centered on its acronym: Music, Art, and Yoga (MAY), MAYfest runs May 26 through May 28 at Surprise Lake Camp in Cold Spring. This marks year two for the festival, and there are opportunities to immerse yourself in a yoga practice, your love of music, and explore your creative side with a variety of art programs. The structure of MAYfest allows people to stay for the whole weekend or just visit for a day based on their interest and availability. On site at, there will be cabins available to rent for lodging or there will also be a space for on-site camping. When resgitering online, the festival's program will allow you to create a customized schedule with choice of from the wide variety of classes, workshops, and lectures. At night, the main stage will light up and the parting continues with music and performance.

