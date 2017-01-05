Mercury Direct: Write It Down, Speak It Without Fear 

click to enlarge Amanda Painter

Welcome to 2017! This first week of the new year also ushers us into the final days of the current Mercury retrograde. And while this could mean that you’re feeling some difficulty in launching (especially if you’ve had significant time off for the holidays), there’s a deeper and more distinct message when Mercury stations direct this weekend.

Mercury has been retrograde since December 19, the day the Electoral College cast their votes and affirmed the Trump presidency. It will station direct this Sunday, January 8, at 4:42 am EST.

At that time, Mercury will be in the next-to-last degree of Sagittarius, after having spent more than two weeks moving backwards through Capricorn. (Mercury crept over the threshold from Capricorn through the back door of Sagittarius on Wednesday.)

The last few degrees of Sagittarius are currently populated by several complex and powerful bodies that suggest some very clear and evocative themes. Chief among them are the Trans-Neptunian Object Quaoar, centaur Pholus, and the very core of our Milky Way Galaxy. These bodies combine to emphasize kind of a two-pronged message for Sunday’s Mercury station direct.

I’ll start with Pholus. This is the centaur that signifies, provokes or suggests the sensation of something being right on the brink of going out of control. Its main key-phrase is, “small cause, big effect.” Think of it as that feeling of letting the genie out of the bottle, with all of the unforeseen consequences that calls to mind.

Mercury is the planet of communication and thought processes. In this week’s Planet Waves FM broadcast, Eric Francis Coppolino states that Mercury stationing direct conjunct Pholus could indicate you saying something that sends a conversation out of control. Or, even more likely, it may represent the thing that you’re not saying out of fear that it could send the conversation off the rails.

Quick question: What would you truly be risking if that did in fact happen? Can you be certain it would be a bad thing? After all, even uncomfortable events can lead to creative breakthroughs, opportunities and desperately needed shifts in circumstances. Human beings are famous for clinging for the false security of the status quo even when it has become desperately uncomfortable or untenable and is prohibiting growth.

Speaking of security and the status quo: families are often famous for insisting on it. Many people struggle with the fear of being outcast from ‘the tribe’ if they deviate from their family’s way of doing things and thinking.

Which brings us to Quaoar.

Quaoar was the creation deity of the Tongva people of southern California. Its myth involves Quaoar dancing and singing the sky god into existence, who then helps to dance the Earth Goddess into existence. As each deity joins the dance, they help to bring the next round of creation into being.

As Eric describes it, in modern astrology we can interpret Quaoar in two ways. One is your personal story of where you come from (such as what kind of soul you feel you have, etc.). The other is the collection of stories, usually taken for granted, about how you came to be in the long line of your family’s pattern of ancestry -- family mythology that’s often taken on an unconscious level.

Next is the Galactic Core (GC): the center of our galaxy, where we seem to be able to access the most powerful cosmic homing signal. We can’t actually see the GC thanks to all the dust, gases, stars and whatnot between it and us.

Eric often describes contact with the GC as the sensation of finally understanding something profound, but then forgetting what you’ve learned. Mercury stationing direct conjunct such a powerful object suggests that any time you have an ‘a-ha’ moment in the next few days (and especially Sunday), write it down! Even if you are sure you’ll remember it, and especially if it comes through a dream, take the time to leave yourself a voice memo on your phone or scribble down a few words of reminder.

Quaoar and the GC bring out the second major message of Mercury stationing direct: this moment involves groups and families (and their patterns), and potentially some attractive force or even collective awakening. There’s an indication that it will be crucial to make a physical, tangible note about it. You want to be able to use what you learn as Mercury moves forward out of Sagittarius and re-enters Capricorn on January 12, slowly picking up speed.

A few quick notes about other objects making interesting aspects when Mercury stations direct, fleshed out in Planet Waves FM:

—Saturn square Manwe: tension between religiosity (or the posture of dogma) and the essence of the message itself (or the messenger).

—Eros square Ixion: What can you do to be kinder about sex, rather than getting caught up in the power trip? Can you reject people more compassionately? Can you accept those people you actually want?

—Nemesis conjunct Toro: We have a persistent problem with bullying and machismo, as evidenced by the incoming president. With these points conjunct the Galactic Core, are we in for some kind of transformation or awareness around this topic?

—Achilles conjunct Orpheus: Don’t let yourself be lulled or seduced by your insecurity or false lack of confidence. Insecurity is no excuse for not taking action! Recognize what you’ve accomplished, give yourself credit and take on some challenges.

Finally, just in case you need this basic reminder: the Mercury ‘storm’ phase, which is a few days on either side of Mercury changing apparent direction, is a time to be patient. Stay focused, and move slowly and consciously. You’d be wise to hold off on making any big changes between now and Jan. 10 or so.

Should you have the most brilliant new idea and can’t wait to get cracking on it, remember the lesson of the GC: write it down. You want to be sure it’s still there for you when you’ve sorted through any tangles and it’s truly time to put the wheels in motion. Onward!