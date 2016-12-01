Nightlife Highlights: Rory Block/ Cindy Cashdollar 

December 17. Blues-guitar bliss! This double bill to die for at Infinity Hall brings together the two reigning queens of the form, both of whom have deep links to the Hudson Valley's heady days as a musical center in the 1970s…
If you want to catch some of the best jazz in the Hudson Valley, head over to the Derby bar and restaurant on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Since 2013, the duo of pianist John Scanlon and bassist Ben Basile has held court there every Tuesday, jamming with an array of local talent each week and establishing Po-Town as a rising force in local bop.