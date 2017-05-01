Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Pisces

Pin It
Share

Pisces for May 2017 

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

By
click to enlarge pisces.jpg

Planets are once again gathering in Aries, including fast movers Mercury and Venus, along with mighty slow movers Uranus and Eris. Then there's Pallas Athene, the goddess of wisdom and strategy. This is the time to engineer your financial independence. You have everything you need: the talent, the motivation, and the ideas. The astrology is describing you pushed to the point of having momentary flashes of actual genius. You merely need to pluck up some confidence in yourself, and do a bold assessment of your talents and what you can do with them. This will partly be based on a review and evaluation of what you've done in the past, mostly to remind yourself what's possible. And it will mostly be based on an entirely new concept that sparks your imagination, and takes advantage of an opening where your preparation meets an opportunity that few other people are looking at. However, confidence: that's the thing. If we look closely at the semantic roots of that word, it means, "firmly trusting, bold" or "to have full trust and reliance." This is about faith in yourself. You'll have a lot more of that if you discard your habit of talking yourself out of your own goals. And if you're younger, the habit of believing there's no future. There is a future, and it includes you, if you include yourself.

Tags:

More Pisces »

  • A monthly horoscope for those born between February 19 and March 20.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Pisces for January 2016

    Pisces (February 19-March 20)
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Jan 1, 2016

  • Pisces for 2015

    What the stars have in store for you this month.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Dec 1, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY May 1
The Art Kid @ Broadway Arts
User Submitted

The Art Kid

Mondays-Sundays. Continues through May 14 — 5 year old Giuseppe LaLima of Kingston NY, will be exhibiting his...

Sunflower Planting

Mon., May 1, 11:30 a.m. — Join us for this special gardening event led by Master Gardener Victoria...

View all of today's events

Latest in Pisces

  • Pisces

  • Pisces

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Pisces

  • Horoscopes: Pisces

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Pisces

  • Horoscopes: Pisces

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • More »

More by Eric Francis Coppolino

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS