Pisces for May 2017 

Planets are once again gathering in Aries, including fast movers Mercury and Venus, along with mighty slow movers Uranus and Eris. Then there's Pallas Athene, the goddess of wisdom and strategy. This is the time to engineer your financial independence. You have everything you need: the talent, the motivation, and the ideas. The astrology is describing you pushed to the point of having momentary flashes of actual genius. You merely need to pluck up some confidence in yourself, and do a bold assessment of your talents and what you can do with them. This will partly be based on a review and evaluation of what you've done in the past, mostly to remind yourself what's possible. And it will mostly be based on an entirely new concept that sparks your imagination, and takes advantage of an opening where your preparation meets an opportunity that few other people are looking at. However, confidence: that's the thing. If we look closely at the semantic roots of that word, it means, "firmly trusting, bold" or "to have full trust and reliance." This is about faith in yourself. You'll have a lot more of that if you discard your habit of talking yourself out of your own goals. And if you're younger, the habit of believing there's no future. There is a future, and it includes you, if you include yourself.