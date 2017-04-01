Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
April 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Pisces

Pisces 

By
Your sign stands at the threshold of endings and beginnings. And that's exactly where many of the planets stand at this moment—distributed between Pisces, the Omega zone, and Aries, the Alpha zone. Yet with Venus in retrograde motion, poised to track backward from Aries into Pisces, there would seem to be something that you want to retrieve before you proceed forward. On many accounts, a new phase of your life has already begun. Rather than plunging forward without reflection, take a little time and consider what you simply must take with you. You may not be aware of what this is yet, though I reckon you'll soon find out. I can describe in a vague way by saying that you're ready to retrieve a memory of your true being and your true purpose. Yet in classic mystical fashion, this is the kind of thing you can become aware of with a sense of profound understanding, and then forget just as fast. Now, when you remember, the thing to do is to maintain that awareness as a central focus of your life. As this consciousness dawns on you, do what you can to acknowledge, record, and express what you discover. Said another way, you're about to rediscover who you are, and remember what you've known all along. Make this real by making it the basis of all your decisions.

