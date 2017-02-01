Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Poetry

Poem: Aviva 

By
Her needle-days behind her, she presented as
Calm, funny, bright, happy.
He was a fool.
In the desert of his love-life, she positively glistened. Water or mirage?
Follow the vision! Could it be real?
a sun blinding and bright, the air frigid. Something isn't right here....
No turning back, now. Stay the path.
"I have a secret," she might have said.
"you should know." she might have said.
"Before going further" she might have said.
He wanted to trust her.
She was the sun in her own universe.
There was room in her life only for her.
At her meetings, she would say, proudly:
"Six years sober."

  • A poem by Adam Markowitz

