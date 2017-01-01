Poem: Changed 

You changed how I saw the sky.

It used to be this dim lit ceiling

demanding too much attention

which I was unable to give.



You would call,

your eyes wet and blurring—

you've always had an appetite for the ocean.

You'd try to control the waves,

curving as they did.



Your whole being, a seashell.

I thought, maybe, if I held you

close enough, I would have heard

the waves calling you home.



Like stars that make up constellations,

we were never as close as we thought.

You made my rib cage hold onto a graveyard

of all the words and

all the things I never had

the courage to say or do.



You are the moon.

And your light, casting on the wall of my room

forms shadows, and

I cannot tell if they are monsters or a noose of my own creation.

Either way,

I allow them to swallow me whole.

