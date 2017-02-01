Poem: For Fidel 

"What kind of name is Lev?"

Inquired the large Tennessee

State Police officer through

The window of my 1950 Chevrolet

Stopped along U.S. Route 11

Upon which I had been heading out

To California by way of New Orleans.



It was 1958. One of those "on the road" things.

I dropped out of school, saved up my tips

From making hamburgers at White Tower,

And I was off. So I tried to guess which answer

To the cop's question would have the least

Negatives for him, and answered,

"It's sort of Russian."



He stared at my license and stared at me,

Then says, "You ain't Cuban, are you?"

I assured him I was not and he told me

They were on the lookout for people

Running guns to New Orleans for shipment

To Fidel Castro in Oriente Province, Cuba.

He checked my trunk and let me go.



He did follow me awhile. But soon

I was free of Tennessee and embarked

Upon adventures not germane to this poem.

And when, like Odysseus,

I returned home,

I got to read Kerouac's On the Road,

And raised a Cuba Libre for Fidel.

