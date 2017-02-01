Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Poetry

Pin It
Share

Poem: Hair of the Dog 

(a young drunk's song)

By
Walkin up the driveway,
a bottle of Meister Yeager
level out the methamphetamine.

over them green mountains & brown streams amudin.

lips licked ripped chewed smacked raw,
a slug with salt on its back.

nosebleeds & sores
a sign of some kind of perfection.
—hope you get them.

sun in dish water in a small sink in Bridgewater.
a brother & sister French kiss
sitting on a couch, cat piss soaked.

i prefer drug induced delusions in summer,
infant Armenian generals impaling politicians & clergy.
death of good, plagues, revenge for all the children.
the end of boredom. nothin about peace on earth.

thoughts like that, compared to your daydreams, find very amusing.

saliva drips off her rare laughter, spitting in my eyes.

i watch mountains swell & snap in black sky Manna-hata
stare down violent cries in tsarist Russia.
it just feels that romantic. It is not.

simply emotion i remember. ain't nothing nostalgic about it.

(a thread of yarn split)

get drunk the next morning to avoid the hangover.
try, think of a more genuine form of degradation.
because you can't.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Poems, Poetry

More Poetry »

  • A poem by Jason Tallon

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY February 1
Figurative Works @ Kaplan Hall, Mindy Ross Gallery
User Submitted

Figurative Works

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through March 9 — Recent drawings and paintings by Ward Lamb. Artist Ward Lamb's artworks range...
Light, Color and a Love of Nature @ Orange Hall Gallery Loft, SUNY Orange
User Submitted

Light, Color and a Love of Nature

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through Feb. 4 — Art exhibit by Janet Howard-Fatta....

View all of today's events

Latest in Poetry

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS