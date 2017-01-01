Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
January 01, 2017

Poem: If 

By
If the domesticated animals have their way with us
we will respect nature.
If their expressions are understood
we will transcend the banal.
If the cooked food we give them doesn't obfuscate their gifts
we will have liaisons with the wilderness.

They are bridges.
They lighten us up with their smiles.
Their eyes say so much, bringing out what matters.

They meet us in our midst of eating omnivorously,
their heritage calling out to us.
We could live more naturally.
They, just recently domesticated
probably in a view of thousands of years,
invite us to rejoin the wilderness.

Words are not necessary to they who understand vibrations
instinctively and intuitively.
Perhaps they are sharing more information with each other
than we are with our verbal language.

Yes, their natural heritage is with them
more than our own is with us.
So recently they were in a garden we took them out of.
They will help bring us back to it.

