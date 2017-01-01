If the domesticated animals have their way with us

we will respect nature.

If their expressions are understood

we will transcend the banal.

If the cooked food we give them doesn't obfuscate their gifts

we will have liaisons with the wilderness.



They are bridges.

They lighten us up with their smiles.

Their eyes say so much, bringing out what matters.



They meet us in our midst of eating omnivorously,

their heritage calling out to us.

We could live more naturally.

They, just recently domesticated

probably in a view of thousands of years,

invite us to rejoin the wilderness.



Words are not necessary to they who understand vibrations

instinctively and intuitively.

Perhaps they are sharing more information with each other

than we are with our verbal language.



Yes, their natural heritage is with them

more than our own is with us.

So recently they were in a garden we took them out of.

They will help bring us back to it.

