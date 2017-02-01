Poem: Lake Placid A Pantoum 

At Lake Placid the sky is cobalt blue

A child's watercolor splashed across the page

One pine shoots up at the edge like a shout

Mountains startle turn to midnight ridges,

Up close oaks surprise with sweeps of orange

Dark pines invite jump in!

No rocks no fallen leaves not one white birch



One log lounges like a graceful snake

One pine shoots up to the sky like a shout

Night turns the lake to icy glass

But the midnight sky is a Zen escape

