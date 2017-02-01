Poem: Lake Placid A Pantoum 

At Lake Placid the sky is cobalt blue
A child's watercolor splashed across the page
One pine shoots up at the edge like a shout
Wisps of clouds move interrupt
A child's water color splashes across the page
Mountains startle turn to midnight ridges,
Wisps of clouds move interrupt
Dark pines invite jump in!
Mountains startle turn to midnight ridges.
Up close oaks surprise with sweeps of orange
Dark pines invite jump in!
No rocks no fallen leaves not one white birch
One log lounges like a graceful snake
One pine shoots up to the sky like a shout
Night turns the lake to icy glass
But the midnight sky is a Zen escape