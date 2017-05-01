Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

May 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Poetry

Pin It
Share

Poem: My Grandmother's Tree 

By
My Grandmother's Tree

Minds are like trees.
They grow and grow
With leaves like thoughts
And branches like memories
All clinging to the strength of the trunk.

Every thought wants to grow
Longing to fly
But some never soar
Just drift down to the ground
To be buried in the snowfall of another year.

My grandmother's tree is old.
So many leaves have fallen
The memories fading
As the trunk is infested
by the insects of old age.

My grandmother reaches and claws
Trying to grab all the memories and thoughts
That slip through her fingers
As if she knows
That this is her final autumn

Almost gone now
My grandmother's tree is barren.
Her final leaves are waiting to fall
Last tattered remnants
Of the sapling she once was.

Soon, the snow will come.

More Poetry »

  • A poem by Senna Levy (11 years).

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY May 1
The Art Kid @ Broadway Arts
User Submitted

The Art Kid

Mondays-Sundays. Continues through May 14 — 5 year old Giuseppe LaLima of Kingston NY, will be exhibiting his...
TIME and TIDE - FRANK CURRAN @ Thompson Giroux Gallery
Members Pick User Submitted

TIME and TIDE - FRANK CURRAN

Mondays, Thursdays-Sundays. Continues through May 21 — On view: April 1 - May 21, 2017. Please join us Saturday...

View all of today's events

Latest in Poetry

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS