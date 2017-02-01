Poem: Old Times 

there is nothing I can do

about all the trouble I'm in with you.

I could go to the end

and still it wouldn't transcend.



there are some things I remember

that never happened,

and some things that never occurred

that I've since forgotten.

I mean, was it a dream?



it seems like old times

back here at the ranch:

old time, coal mine.

I walk through the door

and enter the grey grim ranks.



although I know I did not give birth to myself

I wish I could be my own parents.

I wish I could go home

but you said no.



I am what other people are thinking,



still an empty vessel at some level.

I sort of get in the mood the other person is in:

if they like me, I like myself

if they don't, I don't either.



even music I love, if someone else is listening

and doesn't like it,

in that moment it doesn't sound good to me.



the most tip top,



old school cool.



the indisputable leader of the gang,



old hat by now.

and people look at you, you know, like you're nuts



or something

