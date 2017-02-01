Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Poetry

Pin It
Share

Poem: Old Times 

By
there is nothing I can do
about all the trouble I'm in with you.
I could go to the end
and still it wouldn't transcend.

there are some things I remember
that never happened,
and some things that never occurred
that I've since forgotten.
I mean, was it a dream?

it seems like old times
back here at the ranch:
old time, coal mine.
I walk through the door
and enter the grey grim ranks.

although I know I did not give birth to myself
I wish I could be my own parents.
I wish I could go home
but you said no.

I am what other people are thinking,

still an empty vessel at some level.
I sort of get in the mood the other person is in:
if they like me, I like myself
if they don't, I don't either.

even music I love, if someone else is listening
and doesn't like it,
in that moment it doesn't sound good to me.

the most tip top,

old school cool.

the indisputable leader of the gang,

old hat by now.
and people look at you, you know, like you're nuts

or something

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Poems, Poetry

More Poetry »

  • A poem by David Newman

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY February 1
Figurative Works @ Kaplan Hall, Mindy Ross Gallery
User Submitted

Figurative Works

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through March 9 — Recent drawings and paintings by Ward Lamb. Artist Ward Lamb's artworks range...
Light, Color and a Love of Nature @ Orange Hall Gallery Loft, SUNY Orange
User Submitted

Light, Color and a Love of Nature

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through Feb. 4 — Art exhibit by Janet Howard-Fatta....

View all of today's events

Latest in Poetry

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS