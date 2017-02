subtly softly

shiningly indelibly

you touch me

skin silvering glowing

under your eyebeams

your fingertips

leave traces invisible

impregnating as fern seeds

visible as spider silk

as strands of a chrysalis

you swim through my skin

into chambers where blood

pools and rushes

you fall through my flesh



oh we are all

impermanent as air

I will die

you will die

but the traces of

your touch

teach transience

how to smile