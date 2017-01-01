Poem: Thanksgetting 

Folding my laundry

in the basement of the house

where I started to grow up

I see a Cub Scout uniform

hanging from one of the many pipes

I've worked on over the years.

The boy's at his mother's place tonight

but I can see his smile at the pack meeting

as the cycle of preparedness and duty

repeats with similar hitches.



Our father, who art in Limbo

hands me a bag

of ziplocked dark meat

he bought from Price Chopper

regardless of their non-union status.

We discuss our separate

and unequal Thanksgivings

from our respective perches

on improvised furniture.

He rises to hand me a second package

of leg-and-thigh

possibly out of guilt

imploring me not to let it grow hair

in my refrigerator.

I reassure him

that nothing goes to waste.



Simon & Garfunkel play their Greatest Hits

for a private show in my apartment

as I trim the flesh from the bones

with a filet knife

from a lousy set bought by an ex

keeping one hand free of grease

to answer the silent phone

and sip the speaking wine.

These songs always remind me of my mother.

I haven't seen her

since before her hip replacement.

She took her husband back.

She forgot that Italian word for "fake" that I taught her.

Darkness speaks again

over fingerpicked chords

on an acoustic bound for the zoo

and awkward late-night missives.



Lines about rocks and islands

make me wonder how Jackie's doing

in Chicago, but I'm not drowning

deep enough in the grapes to ask.



Through the window

of my three-storey walk-up

I hear a bottle smashed outside

in an alley too good for itself.

The cigarette crackles

while the box fan draws its smoke.

In the trash can

turkey bones keep secrets

not meant for you nor me.

My last-dead grandparent laughed in Spanish

when a stumbling cousin

brought a post-holiday carcass

to her home for making soup.



Some meat's gone.

Some meat's saved.

And that's what it's about:

Cutting off the pieces

that might help

make us whole.

