To read of want

To write of possession

Beauty and wisdom

All rolled into a singular line

A repellant swan

Hacking out a wise owls pellet

The moist cocoon

Contains within it

A bone bouquet or some flora

The romantic claims beautiful

I peel away the casing

And present to you this poem

Which like a twitching cat

Awakening from a nap

Blossoms within your hand.