Poem: This Fire 

This fire is a dangerous fire.

Love and lust kindle this fire.

Sunshine on your snowy mountain

calls you to this fire.

The seeds of an ancient tree

are in this fire.

The kiss of the chainsaw

is in this fire.

Strong hands that gripped

onto roughness

and lifted the trunk

off the forest floor

and into the truck

wanting satisfaction

are in this fire.

Imaginings of the future

are in this fire.

The choice to offer oneself

for heartache

is in this fire.

Resistance,

a necessary seasoning,

smolders in the coals

of this fire

all while we signal

smoke dreams

scented with longing—

Come closer

where you are wanted,

where you are sparked

by your life,

where you cry out

for the arms

of this tree,

ready to burn.

