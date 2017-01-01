Poem: To Micheal Perkins 

Walker, wanderer, libertine,

you volunteered your youth

to Plato's Retreat & wrote

the history of poets earning

their keep writing erotica;

shy, defiant, eager for argument

you picked the automobile

as your enemy & walked four miles

daily over the mountain to work

at the library, befriending dogs

who followed you down in

those hippie years when

everyone lived unleashed. Your walking sticks matched

your moods: lacquered black

as a dandy, hickory hewn for

those early summer mornings

as a son of Kentucky, a twisted

staff from a thorn tree even though

you never accepted Christ as more

than a good story. To celebrate

our town's two hundredth birthday

you walked to Woodstock, Connecticut

in four days, collecting souvenirs

from the roadside trash & searching out

the Hawk's Nest Pub for lunch



But Parkinson's refuses to play

your games, walker, libertine,

confined to your kitchen, your cane

hooked on the nearest counter top.

You take respites from your trials

in your pillow-backed chair & feed

yourself pills from your silver snap box

as elegant as another man's pocket watch.

But Parkinson's doesn't care. You shake

as wildly as a monkey trying to throw himself

out of a tree or you freeze up in a full body cramp.

We talk about poetry, instead, the boisterous

Hart Crane who spent a Thanksgiving here

& dreamed, at least for the length of a letter,

of staying the winter as caretaker for hotel ruins,

still standing on the mountain to this day;

his only responsibility: two horses & chickens.



Oh, Michael, I give you my blessings.

You walk the netherworld every day

inside your body—your valley of flames,

your forest of bones—while I, so healthy &

lucky, waste so much motion, driving down

to Starbucks for a latte or to the library

to return an unread overdue Hemingway.

I'm of an age when I trot up & down

my cottage stairs ten times a day &

forget what I came for, my mind lost to

insurance bills or the web's latest insanity.

What was my little chore? Where did

my life go? Now in the kitchen

you have something to show me;

you reach for your cane, you stand

on your feet balancing on an unruly ship

& tipsy your way forward. Moments later

I hear banging & thumping from the stairwell.

I know you'll return with the poem you wanted.

