Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Poetry

Pin It
Share

Poem: Twenty Things To Say To A Police Officer When He Asks, "Do You Know Why I Pulled You Over?" 

By
You were feeling lonesome.
You're lost and need directions.
You thought I was someone you knew.
You wanted to play 20 Questions.

You admire my car and want to make an offer.
You ran out of cash and need to borrow some money.
You thought I was going to get to my destination early
unless you stopped me to chat.
You think I have your mother in the trunk, don't you?

You're looking for a bank robber
and thought I might know where he is.
You want to know what kind of gas mileage I get.
You wanted to compliment my driving.
You need to borrow my cell phone.

You're practicing traffic stops.
You're selling tickets to the Policeman's Ball.
You heard that the gun under the seat is a real beauty.
If you don't know, why are you asking me?

You wanted to see my brake lights go on.
You stole a police car and wanted to see
what it's like to play cop.
You made a mistake.
Oh, my God, I forgot the baby on the roof!

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Poems, Poetry

More Poetry »

  • A poem by Matthew J. Spireng

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY February 1
Figurative Works @ Kaplan Hall, Mindy Ross Gallery
User Submitted

Figurative Works

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through March 9 — Recent drawings and paintings by Ward Lamb. Artist Ward Lamb's artworks range...
Light, Color and a Love of Nature @ Orange Hall Gallery Loft, SUNY Orange
User Submitted

Light, Color and a Love of Nature

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through Feb. 4 — Art exhibit by Janet Howard-Fatta....

View all of today's events

Latest in Poetry

More by Matthew J. Spireng

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS