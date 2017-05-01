Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Sagittarius

Sagittarius for May 2017 

Sagittarius (November 22-December 22)

Saturn's presence in your birth sign (or perhaps your Moon sign) describes this as one of the most important times in your life. This is the transit that's about fundamentally coming to terms with yourself. It may seem like someone is imposing limits on you, but that's the Saturn principle: What you don't structure in your own life gets structured for you (i.e., criminals who cannot control themselves run the risk of prison, which is a rather structured life). Right now your chart is exploding with creativity and, thankfully, at the same time, Saturn is making itself known. These two things are not only happening conveniently at the right time: It's a miracle of karma that they are; or, rather, a perfectly paired combination of factors to cultivate you into a fully functioning artist, musician, writer, healer, or whatever form of mature adult you want to be. Make no mistake: this is about maturity, something that's in exceedingly short supply these days, and is not especially rewarded in our outlaw-loving culture. But this is not about them, it's about you. "They" can break all the rules they want; "they" can lie, cheat, and fake their way to the world record or a big income or stroll down the red carpet. You have another mission. You're here to do things the real way, which may indeed be the hard way. So be it.

  • A monthly horoscope for those born between November 22 and December 22.

