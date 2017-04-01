Sagittarius 

click to enlarge

You've been on a creative roll lately. Art and passion (closely related in astrology) are always a gamble, though you seem to keep winning every time you throw the dice. Over the next month, the level of personal risk involved in your creative expression deepens. You're swimming upstream within yourself, toward a destination. The kind of vulnerability and sensitivity you may experience is the kind that everyone born under your sign knows about, and very few care to admit. Plunge in and go for it. The water is not nearly as murky as it may seem, nor are the questions you'll face as overwhelming as they may appear. Yet there's no question: the circumstances of your life, and the aspirations you're being called to reach for, are summoning you to a new level of introspection and emotional contact. To reach into this place will require facing old pain, legacy material from your fantasy, and those age-old questions of whether you really belong here, and what you're actually doing here. These cannot be accessed merely by asking, wondering, or enduring. Yet you can liberate yourself by exploring, in earnest, the roots of your emotional being. If you're an artist, your art will get better, and if you're a lover, your love will grow. As a born explorer, this is one of your ultimate quests.