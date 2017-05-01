Scorpio for May 2017 

click to enlarge

This is good news for many Scorpios: The sex angles of your chart could power a major metropolitan area. The bad news is that in 2017, about half the population thinks that's just a terrible thing; it's just that sex is so real and challenging and makes you confront yourself and your feelings. And it's risky and then things go crazy and nobody knows what to do. Two problems underlie all of this. Number one is, it verges on impossible for most people to speak honestly about desire. Number two is guilt. You have some beautiful potential open, for every kind of relating: emotional, erotic, experimental, and whatever else you might call it, though it'll be impossible to get there unless you can be honest about desire and understand that guilt is merely a social control tool that has nothing whatsoever to do with being wrong. You might know that intellectually, though you need to actually take the risk of hellfire and brimstone and check it out for yourself, if you want to make it real to yourself. This is not a matter of scientific theory. It's about your happiness and wellbeing. It's about making contact with your potential, since how you feel about your body and what you do with it is the thing that defines your creativity. You came to this planet to express yourself and for no other reason.