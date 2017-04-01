Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

April 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Scorpio

Pin It
Share

Scorpio 

By
click to enlarge scorpio.jpg

Sex is underrated. Yes, it's ridiculously hyped in some places, and thrown into the gutter in many others. Yet we might take a chance and admit that the source of life, the wellspring of existence itself, has a spiritual and creative purpose. Even so, between you and that state of consciousness are several obstacles. They all involve exploitation, from the most publicly displayed (selling everything from cars to drugs to vacations with some form of erotic bait) to the most private: all the injuries that we've suffered, many of them going back to childhood. I think there are two keys to tapping the power of sexuality: one is being open to it; the second is seeing it as the creative core from which all other forms of personal expression emanate. This is potentially controversial, though should it be? Embarrassment is no excuse. You would be well-served to open up to the nuances involved, starting with a careful review of your erotic liaisons during the past two years. There's something you seem to be urgently trying to let go of and to move beyond. Yet there's something you're wanting, needing, and intending to turn toward. This is a point of inner contact that will melt away your fears and inhibitions and allow you to enter totally unfamiliar, perhaps frightening, strangely beautiful territory within yourself. That's how you'll know you're making progress.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of October, November

  • Libra

  • Libra

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Sagittarius

  • Sagittarius

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Libra

  • Horoscopes: Libra

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • More »

More Scorpio »

  • Find out what's in the stars for you.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY April 14
Afternoon Studios: Earth Day @ The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
User Submitted

Afternoon Studios: Earth Day

Fri., April 14, 2-4 p.m. — Turn a day off into an artful one. Families with children of...

Starting Seeds

Fri., April 14, 3-5 p.m. — Inspire a passion for gardening. After a brief presentation on why eating...

View all of today's events

Latest in Scorpio

More by Eric Francis Coppolino

  • Capricorn

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Aries

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • More »

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS