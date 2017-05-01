Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

May 01, 2017 Food & Drink » General Food & Drink

Pin It
Share

Smorgasburg 

By
click to enlarge smorg-food-court.jpg

The Woodstock of eating returns for another season of exotic al fresco dining—with dogs and kids in tow—at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston May 20-21. This year, Smorgasburg will happen one weekend a month through October (June 17-18, July 15-16, August 19-20, September 16-17, October 21-22), instead of every Saturday as in 2016. The Smorgasburg folks are also mixing up the programming this year: in addition to the food and craft vendors, there'll be a new cocktail program featuring local spirits and mixers, and extended Saturday bar hours will facilitate many a pleasant afternoon on the riverfront while listening to music from the Paul Green Rock Academy and playing lawn games.

Tags:

More General Food & Drink »

  • The food and craft extravaganza will happen one weekend per month (June through October).

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Doctor Fermento

    A Year of Eating Strangely
    • by Erik Ofgang
    • Jun 1, 2016

  • Maya Kaimal: Spice Girl

    Rhinebeck-based chef and entrepreneur Maya Kaimal dishes about the food business,
    • by Karen Angel
    • Dec 1, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY May 1

Free Morning Mediation

Mondays-Wednesdays, 8:45-9:15 a.m. Continues through June 30
DYBO (Dance Your 'Buts' Off): Cornerstone Fitness @ Safe Harbors of the Hudson
User Submitted

DYBO (Dance Your 'Buts' Off): Cornerstone Fitness

Mondays, 6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 30

View all of today's events

Latest in General Food & Drink

More by Chronogram Staff

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS