April 06, 2017 Arts & Culture » History

SUNY New Paltz to cohost women’s suffrage centennial conference, April 21 & 22 

click image 8dw_fe_sunynp_4.6.17.jpg

Benjamin Center for Public Policy Initiatives at SUNY New Paltz to cohost women’s suffrage centennial conference, April 21 & 22

Registration is now open for “Women in Politics: Past, Present & Future,” a conference commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York State, which will begin on Friday, April 21, at the FDR Library in Hyde Park, N.Y., and will continue on Saturday, April 22, at SUNY New Paltz.

The conference is a collaboration between the Benjamin Center for Public Policy Initiatives and FDR Library & Museum, Hudson River Valley Greenway, League of Women Voters of NYS, and Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Made possible with support from SUNY New Paltz Office of Academic Affairs and a number of the College’s academic departments, the New York State Women’s Suffrage Commission, Humanities NY, Mohonk Mountain House and friends of the Benjamin Center.

CLICK HERE to learn more and register.

