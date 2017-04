click to enlarge Rosalie O'Connor

Best known for his choreography for "Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark," Chase Brock brings a his "stylized showbiz mayhem" (New York Times) and his talented troupe to Tannersville for a residency at the Catskill Mountain Foundation from May 8-20. The residency culminates with a performance on May 20 at the Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center. (518) 263-2063.