Children's March & Rally for Youth Empowerment

Since Inauguration Day in January, there have been monthly public protests. The first was on January 21st. The Women’s March on Washington
ended up being the largest peaceful protest in history with simultaneous sister protests and marches worldwide, including one in Antartica. In February, there were Not My President rallies on President’s Day, and in March, there were marches for a free American press, which had recently been under attack with certain media sources excluded from White House briefings. Many spent Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd, marching for science
in an effort to defend the vital role science plays in our society. Next comes May 13th, when it will be our children’s turn to raise their voices about what matters to them.
“Our children don’t get to vote, but they do have a voice—and they want and need to use it,” writes march organizers on their Facebook event page. “This march is an opportunity for all of our children to choose the issues they care about, and to learn to stand up and speak out—on their own terms and in their own words. Let’s get our children together, from toddlers to teens, and let them lead a celebration of independent thought, community, inclusivity, and their future.” At the event will be social justice organizations prepared to speak with kids and families about issues affecting our communities, and there will be family-friendly activities and entertainment like music, sign-making, silk-screening, and more.
In addition to teen speakers, the Children’s March and Rally is being honored with appearances by two speakers from the 1963 Children’s March and Crusade in Birmingham, Alabama, which was a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement. Melvin Todd and Janice Nixon will share their experience of growing up in the Jim Crow south and offer inspiration from their own lives of activism, following their participation as children in the Children’s Crusade of 1963.
Children’s March NYC hosted by Next Generation Now–Rally & March for Youth Empowerment at Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn: Saturday, May 13th, 11a-2p; free.
Cadman Plaza Park is easily accessible by public transportation. From the Hudson Valley: take an Adirondack Trailways bus to Port Authority, then ride the A or C subway train
downtown to High Street/Brooklyn Bridge Station; or take the Metro North train to Grand Central, then take the 4 or 5 subway train
downtown to Borough Hall. If driving, enter 172 Cadman Plaza E, Brooklyn, NY 11201 on GPS, and plan for a spot in a parking garage
. To volunteer or reach out with a question or suggestion, email volunteer.childrensmarch@gmail.com. Learn more on Facebook
.
Permit fees, sound systems, and port-o-potties aren't free! Donate to the march on GoFundMe.