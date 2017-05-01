Jazz and Poetry Meet in Midtown Kingston



Steve Dalachinsky and Yuko Otomo

Recently, bassist Michael Bisio has been leading the charge for creative jazz to midtown Kingston, bringing in a stream of exceptional players to perform with him each month at the Lace Mill, the artist live-work loft complex he calls home. This Sunday, the series returns with an enticing group that pairs host Bisio with jazz poets Steve Dalachinsky and Yuko Otomo and rising young saxophonist Adam Siegel.

The Brooklyn-born Dalachinsky has released 16 books of poetry and collaborated with William Parker, Matthew Shipp, Susie Ibarra, Roy Campbell, and other luminaries of New York’s downtown free jazz scene. Otomo, Dalachinsky’s wife, is an esteemed painter and art critic as well as a poet who has read her work at St. Mark’s Poetry Project, the Bowery Poetry Club, Tonic, the Stone, the Knitting Factory, Issue Project Room, the Nuyorican Poet’s Cafe, and other venues. Siegel has shared the stage with Dick Oatts, Joe Magnarelli, and Pete Seeger, leads his own groups, and is a member of the Tani Tabbal Trio.

Here, Dalachinsky reads in 2011 with the legendary Dave Liebman at his side:

Steve Dalachinsky and Yuko Otomo will perform with Michael Bisio and Adam Siegel in the Lace Mill’s East Gallery on May 7 at 4pm. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/105293263365509/?active_tab=about.