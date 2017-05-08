Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Monday, May 8, 2017

Kids & Family

The Millbrook Literary Festival

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM

In the children’s section of the Millbrook Library, little ones gather throughout the day to hear authors reading their picture books. Outside, there’s a tent on the library lawn where festival-goers can chat with seventy authors, their books available for signing. Inside the library’s gallery, there are authors’ readings and conversations on various topics like writing for young adults, and writing about tough issues for children. At one point in the day, people walk over for a poetry reading in the nearby cookie shop. This is the scene of the Millbrook Literary Festival, which celebrates its ninth festival this May 20th.

Founded in 2008 by Millbrook luminary Scott Meyer, the Millbrook Literary Festival is designed to connect the public with living authors as well as with the town of Millbrook itself. Meyer was among the first featured booksellers on WAMC Northeast Public Radio’s Book Picks segment, as owner of the Merritt Bookstore for over thirty years. He was an active member of the Millbrook community, serving on numerous boards, and expressed a constant vision to enliven the community with activity. “This is a festival for the community,” says steering committee member Cathy Morrell. “We want to share the love of books, the love of writing, the love of reading with the community. So everything is open and available to the public.”

Included in its offerings this year is a panel with Ashley Hurlburg-Biagini, co-author of In Defiance, who worked with sixth graders from Linden Avenue Middle School in Red Hook to research slave notices and create short, fictionalized, point of view stories about who the people were and why they sought freedom.

The Millbrook Literary Festival at the Millbrook Library on 3 Friendly Lane in Millbrook: Saturday, May 20th, 10a-5p, free! Look for the whole schedule on their website and follow their Facebook page for updates.

Don’t miss the annual Young Writers Showcase at Millbrook Library's gallery around mid-day. It's an awards ceremony and reading for students ages 8-18 who submitted short pieces, and there’s a publication of those entries available.
