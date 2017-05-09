Registration for Alternative Guitar Summit Camp Ends May 10



Joel Harrison

In recent years, Full Moon Resort has been the site of several music camps sponsored by the experimental Creative Music Studio organization. From June 6-9, the facility will host a new, immersive, musically progressive program: the Alternative Guitar Summit Camp, at which enrollees will learn directly from some of America’s most creative and acclaimed improvising guitarists. The deadline for online signup is May 10.

Participating teacher-guitarists include Marc Ribot, Miles Okazaki, Steve Cardenas, Oz Noy, and the camp’s producer, Joel Harrison. The four-day event, an offshoot of New York’s yearly Alternative Guitar Summit, is for professional as well student guitarists and features such clinics as “The Art of Accompaniment Across All Styles,” “The New Landscape of Electronic Effects,” “Jazz Fundamentals: Theory and Practice,” “Funk Guitar,” “Business Boot Camp: How to Make a Living,” “Playing a Great Solo,” and more. On June 8 at 8pm, camp teachers and participants will take part in a concert at the Colony in Woodstock. (The same venue will host a release party for Harrison’s new album, The Other River—10 New Songs, on June 29.)

To get you guitar explorers in the mood, here’s Marc Ribot’s chilling performance of the Blind Willie Johnson tune “Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground” from the Wim Wenders-directed documentary The Soul of a Man:





The Alternative Guitar Summit Camp will take place at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York, from June 6-9. Online registration ends May 10. For rates, registration, and other information, visit https://www.alternativeguitarsummitcamp.com/.