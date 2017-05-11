John Berenzy Returns to Rosendale Cafe



John Berenzy

Many of us record-collector-geek types first became aware of John Berenzy through the inclusion of his explosive 1978 track “Vice Versus” on Killed by Death, Vol. 3, a 1990s compilation of rare punk singles. But Berenzy is a much more diverse player than many KBD fans may realize; besides making his own heavy sounds in the ’70s and ’80s, the classically inspired guitarist and singer has played with Johnny Thunders, Willie Deville, Carlos Alomar, and Ron Carter, and as a solo acoustic artist. Presumably, he’ll be in the latter setting when he performs at the Rosendale Cafe on May 20.

Berenzy, who was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, recorded with Danny Kalb of the Blues Project before immersing himself in the early scene at CBGB. His 2011 release, Out of Darkness, features Garth Hudson, Graham Parker, and Richard Lloyd, Fred Smith, and Billy Ficca of Television.

Here, he and Hudson deliver that album’s “Cold Grey Sky”:





John Berenzy will perform at the Rosendale Cafe in Rosendale, New York, on May 26 at 8pm. Admission is $10. For more information, call (845) 658-9048 or visit http://www.rosendalecafe.com/.