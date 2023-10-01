2023 Fall Arts Preview

After a trepidatious post-pandemic return a year ago, summer arts events came roaring back to the Hudson Valley in a big way in 2023. This year, it felt a lot like it did in summers past: With so many incredibly interesting things going on, it was hard to choose exactly which ones to do—always a great problem to have. But even now, with the changing of the seasons, the party is by no means over. In fact, this fall's looking a lot like a welcome continuation of summer's happy trend of offering more happenings than any one calendar can hold—why, it's a cornucopia of coolness!

Are you looking for concerts? How about comedy? Cabaret, you say? Or maybe theater? Or are you interested in seeing some inspiring new or historic visual art or partaking in a fun fall festival? Once again, our Fall Arts Preview has the rundown. As autumn's leaves amass at your feet, let Chronogram be your guide to all that's good.